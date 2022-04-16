JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is creating a group to promote economic development and other projects in areas crossed by the Tallahatchie and Little Tallahatchie rivers.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday signed House Bill 1323, which becomes law July 1.

The Tallahatchie River Authority will have members from eight northern counties: Lafayette, Leflore, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tippah and Union.

The legislation says the group can work with local, state and federal agencies on projects affecting tourism, forestry, drainage, land reclamation and preservation, water conservation, recreation, public health and education.