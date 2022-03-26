JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The House and Senate have come to an agreement on a final tax cut plan.

A historic state income tax cut deal has been reached, as lawmaker convened on a busy deadline day on Saturday, March 26. It’s considered the largest tax cut in Mississippi history.

A $525 million tax cut phased out over the next four years.

Single-income taxpayers do not pay taxes on the first $18,300 of their income. Married filers don’t pay taxes on the first $36,600 of their income. In the first year, which will be in 2023, it would eliminate Mississippi’s current 4% bracket. The 5% bracket drops to 4.7% for 2024, 4.4% for 2025 and 4.0% for 2026.

This Legislative Session has seen various tax cut versions come through, including one by the governor.

“Of course, we stand ready to continue to work the rest of the income tax. That could be through additional work next year if the governor chooses to call it. We certainly don’t need to walk away from the largest tax cut in Mississippi history, one that positions us to be within the five best marginal tax rate in the country, and one that helps our citizens keep more income than any other state in the country,” said House Speaker Philip Gunn (R-Miss.).

“Moving to a flat 4% income tax puts more than $500 million in recurring dollars back in taxpayers’ pockets and makes Mississippi one of the most competitive in the nation in terms of income tax rates. This tax cut is the largest in Mississippi’s history. It’s also responsible. Our constituents expect us to fund core government services in infrastructure, education, healthcare and other areas. Our budget experts have assured us we can continue to do this and significantly ease the tax burden on hardworking Mississippians,” said Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann.

The plan does not cut the grocery tax, car tag fees and does not suspend the gas tax, as proposed by Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann earlier this month.

Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement that this is a good step. Reeves remains steadfast in eliminating the income tax. The political environment in the Mississippi Senate is not.