JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Amendments were made to House Bill 1020, but community leaders still continue to fight the passing of the controversial bill.

The Jackson Undivided Coalition officials said there is a serious crime crisis in Jackson, but they don’t believe House Bill 1020 is the solution to that issue.

“There’s crime in Jackson like there is in Senatobia, in DeSoto County, in McComb, and Pascagoula. And we’re worried about it, but things are happening to Jackson that aren’t happening to those other places. This police force being dropped down on top of our local police department in a way that no other city has had to endure,” said Cliff Johnson, director of the MacArthur Justice Center.

Although a Senate committee made amendments to House Bill 1020, activists said it’s still not enough, and they will continue fighting for the legislature to vote the bill down.

Rukia Lumumba with the People’s Advocacy Institute said, “What we see here is amendments that continue to disrupt our democracy. It takes the power out of Jackson residents and Jackson leadership and places it into the hands of the state. A state that we have seen when it takes over anything has failed.”

Activist believe lawmakers should help fund the city and its communities instead of stepping in directly.

“Let’s stop dancing around the real root of the problems in Jackson, Mississippi. The lack of investment in our schools and communities as a whole has also played a great part of the decline of the City of Jackson,” said Dr. Akemi Jones, president of the Jackson Federation of Teachers.

House Bill 1020 passed the Senate committee last week, and lawmakers said the bill is expected to be debated on the Senate floor this week.