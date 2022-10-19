JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) Hobnob Mississippi will be held on Thursday, October 27 at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Hobnob Mississippi will also highlight young professionals from across Mississippi as part of MEC’s Mississippi Talent Initiative, which focuses on creating opportunities for increasing the number of highly-skilled young professionals in the state.

Hobnob will also feature a special celebration of the MEC being honored as the State Chamber of the Year for 2022 by the National Association of State Chambers, as well as other updates on great things happening across the state.

The day starts with registration at 8:30 a.m. The political speaking will kick off at 9:30 a.m. as Gov. Tate Reeves will open the slate of political speakers at 9:35 a.m.

“Hobnob has long been one of MEC’s most popular events,” said Scott Waller, MEC President & CEO. “This year we will celebrate the contributions of young professionals across the state, as well as a look to the future.”

2022 MEC Hobnob Agenda

8:30 a.m. – Registration

9:30 a.m. – Hobnob Kickoff & Welcome

9:35 – Political Speaking

Young Professionals Panel

Special Presentations

12:15 p.m. – Hobnob Luncheon

Planned Order of Statewide Speakers (Begins at 9:35)

Governor Tate Reeves

Agriculture & Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson

Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney

State Auditor Shad White

State Treasurer David McRae

Secretary of State Michael Watson

Attorney General Lynn Fitch

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann