JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dozens of residents attended a community discussion on several legislative bills about the City of Jackson on Wednesday.

Local pastors and bishops argued that several bills in the Legislature are unfair to the people of Jackson and encouraged them to make sure their voices are heard by the state Legislature.

Jackson faith-based leaders are condemning several bills, including one that would create a regional board to oversee Jackson’s water and a bill that would allow the Country Club of Jackson to run on its own water well system.

“We love Jackson. That’s why we are here in Jackson. We’re not going to allow anyone to take Jackson from us. We expect our citizens to be treated right,” said Bishop Thomas Jenkins of New Dimensions International Fellowship of Ministries.

House Bill 1020 was the main topic of discussion at the forum. Community leaders believe the bill would be unfair to the people of Jackson because their tax dollars would go toward funding a Capital Complex Improvement District judicial system with judges that will be appointed, not elected.

“They are attempting to pass House Bill 1020, which moves from some temporary help to trying to rob Jackson blind,” said Paloma Wu with the Mississippi Center for Justice.

“The Mississippi State Legislature has attempted to limit, control, oppress, trip power and tax dollars away from the Black community across the state. Our resistance and our determination has been strong,” said Frank Figgers, a community advocate.

They also argued that policing is not the only way to make the capital city safer.

“If we want true public safety, we have to invest funds into our communities,” said Rukia Lumumba with the People’s Advocacy Institute.

Overall, community leaders believe the bills will move Jackson backward instead of forward if they’re signed into law.

As of right now, none of the bills regarding Jackson have passed both the House and Senate.