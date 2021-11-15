Mississippi abortion case: Supreme Court to hear arguments in December

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On December 1, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

The Supreme Court hearing will focus on a 2018 Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks. Leaders with the Center for Reproductive Rights said their goal is to block the state’s ban on abortion.

“The ban is racist. The ban is classist. People who have the means to travel and go anywhere to get an abortion; those are the ones who won’t be affected, but the poor women are going to be affected by this. They are going to be pushed further and further into poverty,” said Shannon Brewer, the clinic director of the Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

So far, two federal courts have already blocked the Mississippi law. They said it was in conflict with Roe v. Wade.

In May 2021, the high court agreed to hear the case (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) over Mississippi’s ban. The state already has told the court it should overrule its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that established a nationwide right to abortion.