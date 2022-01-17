Mississippi alcohol distribution could become privatized

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi lawmakers are trying to get the state out of the alcohol distribution business with House Bill 512.

Pine Belt News reported if Rep. Trey Lamar’s (R-Senatobia) bill passed, the state would be out of the business by January 1, 2023, and it would lower excise tax from 27.5% to 18%. The passage of the bill would also mean that the Department of Revenue (DOR) would collect taxes on the gross proceeds of wholesalers rather than on individual bottles.

Lamar said the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse has struggled managing an uptick in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the Senate leadership is tired of receiving phone calls about the warehouse’s poor service.