Mississippi Attorney General appoints two former USDOJ attorneys to senior staff roles

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Friday the appointment of Scott Stewart as Mississippi’s second Solicitor General and William C. Lamar to serve as a Special Assistant Attorney General prosecuting Medicaid fraud.

“I’m pleased to add some of the country’s top legal talent, Scott Stewart and Chad Lamar, to the team of highly skilled attorneys and professionals we have assembled at the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office,” said Fitch. “Mississippi will be well-served by these well-respected and experienced attorneys who will enhance our ability to protect, defend, and improve the lives of every Mississippian.”

As Solicitor General, Stewart will be the State’s lead advocate for appellate litigation and will be a key part of the Attorney General’s team for crafting strategy for significant cases.

“I’m honored to join the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office,” said Stewart. “I thank Attorney General Fitch for this opportunity. I look forward to fighting for Mississippi at this important time for the State and for the Nation.”

As Special Assistant Attorney General, former U.S. Attorney Chad Lamar will prosecute Medicaid fraud with the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

“After more than 29 years of service in the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Mississippi, I am excited to have the opportunity to continue serving the citizens of my home state as a Special Assistant Attorney General for the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office,” said Lamar. “I would like to thank Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch for this opportunity, and I look forward to working alongside the outstanding professionals in that office to help protect the public and to address legal issues that are important to Mississippi residents.”