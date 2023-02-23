JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson representatives outlined plans to combat the controversial House Bill 1020.

The bill would setup a separate judicial entity within the Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID) with unelected, Mississippi Supreme Court-appointed judges serving over it.

Thursday was the first-time demands were heard from Hind County representatives. The bill is expected to be brought up in the Senate. Among them included additional investments into Jackson Police Department (JPD), more funding to alleviate the backlog in the crime lab and an additional call for cooperation on the entire process.

According to Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr., they are expecting the Senate to make some changes in the bill and hope the Jackson delegation will be consulted.

“There’s people saying, ‘Hey, we don’t have a plan.’ We do have a plan, and we just want to kind of show the citizens of Jackson and also the people of the state of Mississippi that we do have a plan on how to deal with things in Jackson. We’re hearing certain things. You know, I haven’t talked to any of the chairman of the committees right now, but we’re hoping that they at least come and have a conversation with us as a delegation to figure out what the best needs for our city, not just somebody making a law, rules that would govern us,” said Crudup.