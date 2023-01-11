JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) visited the Mississippi Capitol on Tuesday to speak to lawmakers about what schools need.

Education will be a headlining issue this session. Educators said they want more funding for the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP).

“That’s the funding system for our public schools here in the state. One thing we know about MAEP over the last couple of years, it has not been fully funded. Those funds are needed in order for our classroom teachers to receive the materials they need each day to go into the classrooms,” said Erica Jones, president of MAE.

One of the only educational priorities made public from lawmakers has been the possibility of a year-round school calendar for Mississippi public schools.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann’s (R-Miss.) modified schedule proposal has interested educators, but it has also brought on some concerns.

“I want to support whatever the local school boards want to do. We don’t need any new legislation to allow to already have year-round school, if that’s what they’d like to do,” said State Senator Chad McMahan (R-District 6).

Hosemann has mentioned a possible grant program for school districts that decides to implement a year-round school calendar. While a year-round calendar could improve learning environments for Mississippi’s students, one legislator believes the funding must be there first.

“Until we fully fund MAEP, I would be opposed to year-round school. We got classrooms in this state that don’t have air conditioning. We have schools that don’t have central heating and air. Let’s get those foundational things done first before we start talking about a yearlong school,” said State Representative Robert Johnson (D-District 94).

According to Johnson, House leadership does not seem poised to bring up public school funding the sessions.