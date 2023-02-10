JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill that passed in the Mississippi Senate would give teachers the option of bringing firearms into their classrooms.

The bill passed on a party line vote. Supporters argued the proposal gives schools an extra layer of safety.

Some educators disagree. They said Mississippi teachers need resources more than what this bill would provide.

“Look at what our teachers need. Look at what they’re asking for. Teachers go to the Senate and the House all the time saying, ‘This is what we need for our schools. This is what we need for our students.’ I would say give them that,” said Tonie Crisler, Community Relations Director at the Hinds County School District.

The bill would mandate school employees enter a training program and undergo a psychological examination before being allowed to bring a weapon into a classroom.