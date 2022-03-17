JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) vetoed House Bill 980 on Thursday, March 17. The bill would have allowed the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to declassify a drug until the legislature came back in session.

Mississippi Legislators met on Thursday to decide whether to override the veto. They decided not to challenge Reeves’ decision.

Rep. Nick Bain (R-District 2) was the author of House Bill 980. He said he chose not not override the governor’s decision because there was not a consensus with the Mississippi Senate.

“It didn’t decriminalize anything, and I think that’s the difference that the governor is missing out on. It just removes a drug from the controlled substance schedule until the legislature could rule on it,” said Bain.

He said lawmakers will examine the bill again next year.