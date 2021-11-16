Mississippi governor proposes banning critical race theory in schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After calling critical race theory (CRT) a ‘lie,’ Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said on Monday that he’s proposing to ban it from Mississippi schools.

D’Andra Orey, a professor of Political Science at Jackson State University, described CRT has a political football, pitting Republicans against Democrats.

“There hasn’t been much evidence president that I’ve seen where it’s been taught in the K-12 schools,” said Orey.

The professor said CRT is typically taught at the graduate level. Organizations, such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi, said conservatives are trying to censor discussions of race in the classroom.

“What some politicians have been doing is using CRT as this boogeyman name, as this cover-all name,” said Candace Coleman, with the ACLU of Mississippi.

“What we should be focusing on is making sure kids have what they need to learn, be prepared to be ready and go out and be successful people in life,” said Corey Wiggins, executive director of the Mississippi NAACP.

Reeves said he is calling on the Legislature to pass a law banning the teaching of CRT in Mississippi public schools. He called it “a push from radical leftists across the nation to teach our children a lie that this country is fundamentally racist and that your skin color makes you inherently racist.”

Instead, he is proposing a $3 million investment in “patriotic education,” similar to a program he suggested last year that lawmakers ignored.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.