JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1365 into law on Monday, April 4. The bill prevents outside funds from being injected into Mississippi elections.

This comes after $1.9 million in grants was awarded to Hinds County by the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a nonprofit organization funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Three people were indicted in Hinds County for the misuse of those funds.

Reeves said the purpose of the bill is due strengthen the security of state elections.