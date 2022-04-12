JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, April 12, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed House Bill 679, the Victoria Huggins’ Mississippi Pill Press Law of 2022. The law criminalizes the unauthorized possession and transfer of a pill press and similar pharmaceutical producing equipment.

“The opioid epidemic has been an unparalleled tragedy that has taken the lives of far too many Americans,” said Reeves. “My administration will do everything we can to stop illegal drugs from entering Mississippi communities. This legislation is another tool that will help ensure our neighborhoods are drug-free.”

The law will give authorities an additional resource to punish those who lace pills with fentanyl, distribute drugs, and risk the lives of our community members.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety will be tasked with promulgating rules regarding the registration, transfer, and destruction of pill presses.