JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed “Buddy’s Law” at the State Capitol on Thursday, May 19.

Senate Bill 2245 requires children who abuse animals to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and treatment.

Dog lovers gathered at the Capitol to welcome Buddy during his road to recovery. The veterinarian who took him in shared an update.

“We were finally able to uncover his face. As you can see, he is completely healed. He loves people. A lot of people have poured their hearts into him,” said Dr. Elizabeth Swanson with Mississippi State University.

Buddy’s Law is named after Buddy the dog who was burned by a North Mississippi 12-year-old. He suffered severe burns to his face that required him to wear bandages for months.

The law will go into effect on July 1.