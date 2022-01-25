JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) will deliver his State of the State address on Tuesday, January 25 at 4:00 p.m.

The governor will deliver the speech on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol.

In a tweet on Monday, Reeves said he would discuss education, infrastructure, eliminating the state income tax and critical race theory.

Governors usually give their State of the State speeches in the state House chamber. This will be the third year in a row for Reeves to deliver the speech outside.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.