Mississippi governor unveils Fiscal Year 2023 budget recommendation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves unveiled his Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation on Monday, November 15.

“My Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation affirms my commitment to free enterprise, quality education and healthcare, and the elimination of the individual income tax,” Reeves. “As we approach the upcoming regular session, my administration is ready to hit the ground running to continue serving Mississippians. I promise that we will stop at nothing to make Mississippi the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family.”

In the recommendations, the governor said he was against critical race theory, and he wants to eliminate the income tax. Reeves also said he was to increase skills training, invest in infrastructure and raise teacher pay.

The full Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation can be found here.

The news conference starts at 11:15 a.m. at the Walter Sillers Building in Jackson.