JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On a deadline day at the Mississippi State Capitol, the Mississippi House passed a bill that would broaden the jurisdiction of Capitol police.

Senate Bill 2343 was brought to the floor with an amendment extending the boundary lines of the Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID) into the City of Ridgeland. The amendment came from Rep. Shanda Yates (I-District 64) and would give Capitol police increased jurisdiction throughout the proposed boundaries.

According to Yates, increasing the jurisdiction and boundary lines of Capitol police and the CCID equals a safer capital city. Other Jackson Representatives disagree.

“My bill right now is to give Capitol police the ability to patrol additional areas by expanding and clarifying the boundaries, which JPD asked for over the summer, and Capitol Police asked for over the summer,” stated Yates.

Rep. Zakiya Summers (D-District 68) responded by asking, “Do you have any data that shows that Capitol police is actually being effective in the area that it has right now?”

“I don’t have actual data no, but I have constituents and other people who live and work in the areas where Capitol police are able to patrol. And I can tell you stories again, if you’d like to hear about those, of things that they’ve done,” responded Yates.

The bill passed with a vote of 67 to 45.