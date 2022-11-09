JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn (R-District 56) announced he will not seek re-election once his term has been completed.

Gunn’s experience in the Mississippi Legislature started in 2004.

It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve as Speaker of the Mississippi House. I am extremely grateful to the people of District 56 who have given me the opportunity to serve them for the last 20 years and to the members of the House who have entrusted the role of Speaker to me for 12 years. I believe we have moved Mississippi in a positive direction, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to another productive session in 2023. Having said that, I have decided not to seek re-election for House District 56. My service as Speaker coming to an end does not mean I will not be open to future opportunities to serve. I love our state and will always work to make her better. I believe there will be an opportunity for me to serve our state soon and when that time comes, I will be ready. Rep. Philip Gunn, Mississippi House Speaker

Gunn has served on multiple committees while in the Mississippi Legislature, including Compilation, Revision and Publication, Legislative Budget Committee, Management and Rules.

After graduating from Clinton High School, Gunn attended Baylor University and the University of Mississippi, School of Law.