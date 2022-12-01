JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Senate held their second hearing on Medicaid expansion to include postpartum care.

On Thursday, state lawmakers heard from doctors and healthcare experts on how much Medicaid expansion would cost and what services it would include.

According to officials with the Hattiesburg Clinic, Mississippi and Wyoming are the only states in the country that have not adopted Medicaid expansion or postpartum coverage.

“This is another example of Mississippi being last and our political leaders letting down the women of this state. This is something we need to do. This is something the doctors are very clear about. The women of this state deserve the same health care coverage as women and mothers in every other state in the country, and Mississippi needs to do better, and the senate in a bipartisan way is going to push this issue until it gets done,” said State Senator David Blount (D-District 29).

Blount said the federal government would pay for 80 to 100 percent of the price to expand Medicaid.