JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some state lawmakers are working to overrule vetoes administered by Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

First reported by Mississippi Today, Reeves vetoed 10 projects approved by lawmakers last year from House Bill 1353, citing unnecessary spending. The governor vetoed four Jackson projects from the bill, including more than $13 million for a nature trail at LeFleur’s Bluff.

State Senator John Horhn (D-District 26) believe Reeves took exception to the Jackson projects, while also overstepping his executive branch powers.

“To call these projects frivolous is a little disingenuous to me. I think there might have been a little poking at Jackson that went on with that. But again, that’s not the issue. The issue is, has the governor overreached his authority? The discussion about a veto has originated in the House, and they seem to have a lot more appetite to do an override than we do in the Senate. We’re hoping that we’ll be able to collect the votes and hopefully have some kind of a decision reached by tomorrow,” said Horhn.

A two thirds majority in both the House and the Senate is needed to overturn the line-item vetoes.