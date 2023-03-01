JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Educators have been lobbying for increased funding for Mississippi’s public schools, and there might be enough support in the legislature to get it done this year.

House Bill 1369 passed the House unanimously and would allow for Mississippi’s public schools to receive funding based off enrollment instead of attendance.

State Senator David Blount (D-District 29) serves on the Senate Education Committee and said changes could be coming to the funding formula.

“We are sitting down with the education groups, teachers organizations, parents organizations to look at the formula which has not been significantly changed in 25 years to see what we can all agree on with the formula itself. Regardless of what happens with the formula, we want to see more money go to our public schools, go to our school employees, and lift up public education in Mississippi. Most people in the legislature, regardless of party, want to support our public schools, and I’m optimistic that we can get that done,” said Blount.

For the 2022 to 2023 school year, Mississippi’s public schools were underfunded by nearly $280 million.