JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Minority House and Senate Caucuses will convene at the Mississippi State Capitol to recommend policy changes to Mississippi’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program during a hearing.

The coalition for the TANF hearings wants the Mississippi Legislature to make TANF cash assistance a major spending priority and drastically increase the cash assistance caseload, prioritize TANF spending on child-care and reform state-set sanctions that kick too many families off TANF.

The public hearing for TANF is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. December 15 in room 216 at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.

The hearing will include remarks from recipients of TANF and representatives from state advocacy groups and policy experts.