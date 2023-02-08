JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus (MLBC) will hold a news conference on Wednesday, February 8 to discuss the recent passage of two bills in the Mississippi Senate and Mississippi House.

On Tuesday, Senate Bill 2889 passed the Mississippi Senate and House Bill 1020 passed the Mississippi House.

SB 2889 would create a nine member regional board to oversee Jackson’s water system. The bill passed by a vote of 34-15.

HB 1020 would create a new court district in part of the capital city of Jackson with judges who would be appointed rather than elected.

The MLBC described the bills as Jim Crow-era legislation aimed at the City of Jackson and demeaning to the Jackson delegation’s leadership.

“To say I am appalled at the attacks on black leadership and the lack of respect shown the lawmakers who represent Jackson and its interests is an understatement. I never thought the Mississippi legislature would turn back the clock so far and revert to the Jim Crow era tactics that I have seen displayed this session, as our cohorts have seemingly spent significant time planning – without our knowledge or input – a complete takeover of Jackson government, severely undercutting the governmental structure through the use of House Bill 1020, and Senate Bill 2889,” said MLBC Chair Senator Angela Turner Ford. “This approach truly disappoints and disheartens many of us.”

The news conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Mississippi State Capitol.