JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of Mississippi legislators held a forum Monday night to highlight some the items that passed in the 2022 Legislative Session, which could benefit the capital city.

The event was held at the West Jackson Church, which will be turned into a workforce development center thanks to $100,000 in state funding. Lawmakers hope this will give Jacksonians more job training and opportunities. The executive director of the Mississippi Office of Workforce Development said he is also working on another state-funded initiative to help young people find jobs.

“We actually have funding now to deploy up to 80 career coaches throughout the state of Mississippi. These are people who will work in your schools to help young people understand pathways that are available to them,” explained Miller.

The Medical Cannabis Program was another major topic Monday night. Leaders believe the industry will not only help patients in need but will also bring more jobs to the state.

“We have about 12 businesses right now who are licensed to cultivate. Some of them are licensed to process. We have a testing facility that’s coming on board. We have about 50 practitioners right now,” explained Kris Adcock, director of the Medical Cannabis Program at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

Water has been a major issue in the City of Jackson for years. A historic $450,000,000 water infrastructure grant program through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) could help address he issue. Cities and municipalities that apply for the funding will be ranked on factors like the need for the project, readiness to start the project and environmental impact. They will also have to match state funds.

Cities awarded the funding will be required to finish these project by December 2026. Other topics discussed included redistricting and broadband expansion.