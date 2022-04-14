JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislature filed a resolution on Thursday, April 14 that condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and severs ties with the country.

The resolution stated that the invasion of Ukraine is a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, which states that all members must refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

The Mississippi Senate and House of Representatives condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The resolution also stated that the State of Mississippi will sever all economic and financial ties with Russia.

The resolution prohibits:

The sale, purchase, distribution and storage of alcoholic beverages from Russia.

The investment of Public Employees’ Retirement System assets in businesses or financial institutions owned by Russia or its citizens.

The investment in Russian businesses through the Mississippi Development Authority or other publicly financed economic development projects.

The use of Russian vendors for any services or goods for public entities

The decision was made in Senate Concurrent Resolution 563.