JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign held a caravan and rally on Thursday, March 24 protesting decisions made by legislature this session.

They believe the legislature is killing or stalling on bills that would help average people such as bills regarding Medicaid expansion, mass incarceration and voter suppression. Leaders with the Poor People’s Campaign said lawmakers instead are prioritizing legislation that helps businesses and corporations.

Advocates held a ‘funeral procession,’ honoring the bills that died.

“We definitely wanted to symbolize all of the good bills that died this session before the people had a chance to speak and before people even had a chance to consider this legislation. Most of these bills died in committee,” said Nsombi Lambright of Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign.