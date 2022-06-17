COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A longtime educator who won a special election to the Mississippi House in 2020 died Friday.

Republican Rep. Joseph L. “Lynn” Wright of Columbus was 69. State Sen. Chuck Younger of Columbus told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that Wright had Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“He was such a good guy, and people really liked him,” Younger said.

Skelton Funeral Home in Reform, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.

“Although his service to our state was sadly cut too short, Lynn Wright accomplished much for the people he represented in District 37 during a time of unheard-of challenges for all Mississippians,” House Speaker Philip Gunn wrote on Twitter.

Wright is a former Lowndes County School District superintendent. He was elected in October 2020 to fill the final three years of a four-year term started by Republican Rep. Gary Chism of Columbus. Chism had served since 2000 and said he resigned in June 2020 for medical reasons.

Wright sponsored a bill that became law this year to increase the pay for court bailiffs. He served on the Agriculture, Conservation and Water Resources, Constitution, County Affairs and Public Utilities committees in the House.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves will set a special election in Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties to fill the term that expires in January 2024.