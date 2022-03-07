JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Senate and House have chosen who will represent each side in the teacher pay raise debate.

On Monday, the Senate chose their conferees. When a bill goes to conference, three members from the Senate and House are chosen. A meeting between the two chambers is expected to happen later this week.

The Senate passed House Bill 530 and added language from Senate Bill 2444, which includes a raise for teacher assistants.

The House voted to go to conference last week. They did not agree on the plan, which would give teachers an average raise of $4,800 over two years.

When a final agreement has been made, the bill will go on the calendar. Lawmakers from both sides could decide to agree on the changes or make further changes.