Mississippi Senate passes bill to create medical marijuana program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Senate passed a bill to create a medical marijuana program, according to the Associated Press.

Senate Bill 2095 would allow a person with a marijuana prescription to obtain up to 3.5 grams of the substance per day. The bill will now go to the House for consideration.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said that amount is too large, and he believes it would lead to widespread recreational use of the drug. He wants legislators to revise the bill.

A voter approved initiative was struck down last year by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.