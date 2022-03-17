JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced the Mississippi Senate voted unanimously to suspend legislative deadlines to clear the path for legislation which would codify Article 3, Section 17A of the Mississippi Constitution.

The constitutional provision prohibits the state or local governments from taking private property through eminent domain and conveying it to private entities for a period of 10 years. Exemptions are provided for levee facilities, road, bridge, ports, airports, common carriers, drainage facilities and utilities.

Senators Briggs Hopson, Dennis DeBar, and Tyler McCaughn initially co-authored Senate Concurrent Resolution 563.

“This legislation will confirm again our citizens’ clear voice in the Constitution that property rights are sacred in Mississippi,” Hosemann said.