Mississippi Senate reviewing bill to end state income tax

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – House Speaker Philip Gunn’s (R-Miss.) income tax bill is currently in the Mississippi Senate for review. Legislative leaders in the House are hopeful the bill will do well.

Gunn said he is hopeful late Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) and Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) will be on board with the bill.

The nearly 300-page Mississippi Tax Freedom Act Bill (HB 531), championed by Gunn, aims to eliminates income tax for everyone, cuts grocery taxes and slash the car tag cost.

“This year, we have enough money that we can do that and give back to the citizens. That’s been my position all along,” said Gunn.

Phasing out the income tax would raise the sales tax from 7% to 8.5%. This year’s House proposal would also reduce the grocery store tax from 7% to 4%. The considered ‘landmark legislation’ is drawing attention from Democrats who said it’s hard to pass up a 50% reduction of tax on car tags.