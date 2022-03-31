JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill that would protect Mississippians private property rights passed unanimously in the Senate this week. House Bill 1769 now moves to the Governor for approval.

“Property rights are of critical importance to Mississippians. This legislation ensures the laws which have always protected them in our Constitution continue to endure in our statutes,” Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said.

Under the legislation, Article 3, Section 17A of the Mississippi Constitution will be codified in state statute. The constitutional provision prohibits the state or local governments from taking private property through eminent domain and conveying to private entities for a period of 10 years.

Exemptions are provided for levee facilities, road, bridge, ports, airports, common carriers, drainage facilities and utilities.