JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill designed to fully fund Mississippi public schools passed the Mississippi Senate just one day after passing a Senate Committee.

Leaders with the Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) said if the proposal becomes law, House Bill 1369 would give school districts across the state enough funding to buy students updated textbooks and other much needed supplies.

HB 1369 would put more than $181 million into the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP), fully funding the program for the 2024 Fiscal Year. The program has only been fully funded twice in the state’s history.

“When our schools aren’t fully funded, our local authorities have to go up on our taxes, or the schools, they do without. And this is an opportunity while we’re at a budget surplus to make public schools a priority,” said Rep. Tom Miles (D-District 75).

The bill will move back to the House after passing the Senate with some amendments. Teachers from across the state were overjoyed at the news.

“What we know about the funding is, it’s going to be money there not only for our teacher salaries, but also for our students in the classrooms to receive the items that they need,” said Erica Jones, president of the MAE.

Educators said for years it has been a struggle making sure students have the proper resources.

“This is my 34th year as an educator, and during that time, I have spent thousands of dollars of my own money for classroom supplies,” said Suzanne Smith, a teacher in the Grenada School District.

Jackson Public School (JPS) teacher George Stewart said, “It’s going to give us the opportunity to get the resources that we need from textbooks to updated technology.”

However, not everyone is on board with the piece of legislation.

In a statement, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said in part, “Instead of funneling more money to the District Offices where our kids won’t see it, why not another teacher pay raise? Put it in the classroom!”

Brandon Presley, who is running for governor as a Democrat, tweeted in part, “Tate Reeves has shown over and over he cares more about political career than our students.”

Miles said the bill will likely make it back to the House floor within the next 10 days.