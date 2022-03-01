JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Senate has seemingly been at the forefront of raising teacher pay for several years. However, there was no movement in the House or Senate on teacher salary bills. On a major deadline, advocates said they’re disappointed.

The House Education Committee did not meet on Tuesday, which is where the Senate’s teacher pay version needed to pass.

Teachers admitted they had their hopes up this year. Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis Debar said the Senate’s top priority is raising teacher pay.

“It’s still is the Senate’s number one priority. We do not hinge teacher pay on any other bill. It stands alone. We believe it’s the number one priority of the Senate, and I know it is,” said Debar.

“Every single Tuesday for the Legislative Session, we’ve been contacting elected officials. We’re certainly going to ramp up those demands,” said Mississippi Association of Educators Executive Director Antonio Castanon Luna.

Luna said the association is not deterred from this.

It’s unclear exactly if there will be further action on these teacher pay bills by the end of the deadline on Tuesday.