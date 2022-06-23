JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With only one day left on the Supreme Court’s schedule to release opinions in this year’s term, Americans are still waiting for a ruling on the intensely watched Roe v. Wade decision.

The U.S. Supreme Court has 13 cases left to decide on this term. There’s one bringing much attention to Mississippi – the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“It will be an untold blessing to the number of children that won’t be aborted,” said anti-abortion activist David Lane.

“They have already decided they want to control the bodies of people who can get pregnant,” said Vara Lyons, with the Policy Council ACLU Mississippi.

The court handed down four opinions on Thursday, June 23. Meanwhile, much of the focus in Mississippi is the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health concerning the legality of Mississippi law.

“The federal government and the federal court system gave women the right in 1973 to kill their unborn,” said Lane.

In May, a leaked draft opinion suggested the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide.

“The people this is going to affect, historically, are woman of color who are living below the poverty rate and cannot access the same health care that women of means can,” said Lyons.

A ruling could come as early as Friday, June 24, although the Supreme Court is expected to release the final opinion by the end of June or early July, along with eight other rulings.