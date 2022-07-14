JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a New York Times and Siena College poll, over half of Democrats don’t want to see Joe Biden in the Oval Office come 2024.

With Biden’s approval rating dipping below 40%, Mississippi House Democratic Leader Robert Johnson talked about whether Mississippi Democrats agree with the frustration within the party.

According to the poll, 64% of Democratic voters would like to see a different nominee in 2024. With the majority citing his age and overall job performance, Johnson said he understands the American people’s frustration.

“His approval ratings probably shouldn’t be good right now. We’re in pretty bad economic times. Inflation is high. Gas prices are high. It’s in the middle of the summer when people are trying to find a way to have a good time and enjoy what they have, but instead they’re struggling. Right now, what people want is relief. We’re not wrong for wanting relief right now,” said Johnson.

Prices soared 9$ in the month of June. While gas prices have been falling, the national average is still sitting around $4.60.

Johnson explained how some frustrations are within the president’s leadership style.

“Colleagues and I have expressed frustrations. Why is he moving so slow? Why is he being so patient with people who are resisting? I had the same frustration with President Obama. Their style is trying to bring people in,” said Johnson.

While it’s clear Americans across the country are unhappy with the president’s performance, some would say unforeseen global circumstances have hindered his ability to succeed.

“He didn’t make the War in Ukraine. He didn’t cause that to happen. He came in at the end of the pandemic. People just came out the worst part of the pandemic. They want things to happen right now. We’re recovering,” said one Mississippian.

“I’m confident that time will take care of the polling on Joe Biden because I believe that his methods are going to take some time. I think it will work,” said another.

According to Reuters, President Biden’s approval rating is at 39%.