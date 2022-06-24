JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A major ruling came down on Friday from the U.S. Supreme Court with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The significance of the ruling is that it started in Mississippi with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The case determines the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.

It’s a case the state took a step further and asked the court to overturn Roe outright. After the decision, one volunteer said they plan to keep fighting.

“For sure, we’re going to fight on. Of course, we feel a little hopeless and a little helpless because we tried to fight. We’ve protested. We’ve written to our congressmen. We’re just going to keep on trying,” said abortion supporter, Rose Kasrai.

People discuss the effects of emotional health, as a result of what they called “forced birth.”

“Mental health. If you don’t want a child and you’re forced to have a child or give up a child, that can cause anxiety, depression or stress. You feel like, ‘What’s wrong with me?’ ‘I’m worthless.’ ‘Why couldn’t I keep this baby?'” said Kasrai.

More than 20 states already have laws in place that ban abortions or severely restrict access to them.

“We’re a pro-life state. We’ve always been a pro-life state. Now, we actually get to live it out. People are so strongly against pro-life, they can go move somewhere else. They can go vote with their feet,” said abortion opponent, Doug Hiser.

“It was wrong to legalize abortion in the first place. They did the right thing,” said abortion opponent, Eric Clark Smith.

In the decision, the justices held that the right to end a pregnancy was not found in the text of the Constitution, therefore it’s not a constitutional right.