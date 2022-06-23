JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions was released on Thursday. The court struck down a New York state law that made it difficult to obtain a permit to carry a handgun outside the home.

The decision comes as a major expansion in gun rights and allows for more people to legally carry a firearm outside of their home.

The court’s decision also comes off the heels of some of the country’s deadliest mass shootings. While this decision was not well received by gun control advocates, gun control measures at the state level can remain intact.

“Laws that provide for fingerprinting and background checks and checking a mental health record and the like should remain constitutional for now,” explained Matt Steffey, a law professor at Mississippi College.

“The Supreme Court has recognized what Mississippi has known all along: that individuals have a right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home. This is a major win for the Second Amendment and the preservation of our Constitutional rights!” Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said on Twitter.

While this decision will affect state gun laws for more than a quarter of the population of the United States, Mississippi’s gun laws will remain unchanged.