JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, could close its doors if the U.S. Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“When it comes back to the states, yay for Mississippi, because it will be something we will definitely not allow here,” said Monica Cable with Warriors for Life.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of a bombshell draft opinion that was published on Monday by Politico.

“It’s still tragic. People are going to suffer for it,” said Kim Gibson with the Pink House Defenders.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, states would decide whether abortion would be legal.