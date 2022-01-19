MS Secretary of State announces plan for Tackle the Tape initiative

Secretary of State Michael Watson speaks to members of the Senate and House Elections Committees during a joint hearing at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) announced his comprehensive plan to review the state’s occupational licensing regulations during a press conference at the Mississippi Capitol on Wednesday.

Watson said the plan, titled 29 by 29, serves as a roadmap within the his Tackle the Tape initiative and aims to review every regulation for all 29 occupational licensing boards and commissions by the year 2029.

The 29 by 29 strategic plan allows us to be more efficient and effective in how we reduce burdensome red tape across various industries,” said Secretary Watson. “By taking an in-depth look at three to four occupational licensing boards a year, we’ll have a clear understanding of which harmful and unnecessary regulations we need to cut. Our collaborative efforts will undoubtedly lead to more economic opportunities for all Mississippians. Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.)

