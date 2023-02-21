JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter was the latest group to voice their opposition to Jackson-focused bills coming out of the Mississippi Legislature this session.

House Bill 1020 and Senate Bill 2889 were the focus of the news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

HB 1020 would create a separate judicial entity within the Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID), and SB 2889 would place the Jackson water system in control of a nine-member regional authority board.

For members of the NAACP, this legislation removes the power from the citizens of Jackson.

“Stop your overreach for political power. And this House Bill 1020, kill the bill, and stop trying to remove the power of the Black vote. Stop trying to pass laws to ensure that white have control over the blackest city in Mississippi,” said Dr. Robert James, president of Mississippi State Conference NAACP.

HB 1020 has been assigned to a committee in the Mississippi Senate and has yet to be placed on the calendar.

SB 2889 has also been referred to a committee in the Mississippi House and has yet to be placed on the calendar.