New medical marijuana organization wants Mississippi governor to call special sessions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another organization wants Governor Tate Reeves to call a special session over medical marijuana.

State Supreme Court justices overturned the medical marijuana initiative in May when they ruled that Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated and unworkable.

The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance is a new organization dedicated to help Mississippi patients have access to medical marijuana. On Thursday, the organization was launched.

CEO Angie Calhoun spoke about her son, Austin. She said medical marijuana helped give him back quality of life.

“Why do we want patients to continue to suffer? Time is of the essence, and the patients don’t have another moment, day, or week. Let’s do something now,” stated Calhoun.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said even if Governor Tate Reeves does not call a special session, lawmakers can take up a new bill during the next legislative session.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.