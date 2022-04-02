JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi residents could get a longer period to renew expired driver’s licenses without having to take a test.

The state House and Senate have passed a bill that says a license could be expired for up to five years before a person would have to take a test to renew it.

Under current law, a test is required if a driver’s license has been expired 18 months.

The law also says the Department of Public Safety could deny a driver’s license to a person the department believes to no longer be qualified to hold one — a provision that could keep some drivers who are older or infirm from renewing their licenses. The bill would not change that provision.

House Bill 971 goes to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves.