JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The safety of children at school is a parent or guardian’s first priority. One particular bill is being put into place to help.

Senate Bill 2079 is pending in the Legislature. If passed, it would initiate the School Safety Guardian Act.

SB 2079 will not only provide safety for students, faculty and staff, but will also include training opportunities and criminal protections for staff members. Concealed carry would be allowed if individual districts allow it.

If the district won’t allow concealed carry, there will be other options available to ensure the safety of students, teachers, faculty and staff.

A local parent is thrilled about the bill, stating many violent incidents have happen in school systems in Mississippi and across the country in recent years.

“We have to keep our children safe by all means, whether they are with us or not. It’s getting crazy out here, even on these school grounds,” said Paula Troplett.

Troplett says if the act is enforced properly, then there should be no issues with staff keeping extra protection on them.

“It’s sad that it had to get like this, but when you think about it, it’s necessary,” she said.