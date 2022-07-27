NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, an epicenter of Mississippi politics kicked off as the first round of political speeches were held at the Neshoba County Fair.

The political speeches featured some prominent faces and potentially a new congressman, Shuwaski Young. The Neshoba County native is the Democratic nominee for the 3rd District and will take on incumbent Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) in the November general election.

Young’s speech emphasized economic opportunities for the state, and he believes the 3rd District is ready for change.

“This means a lot to me, to be back among folks that I actually grew up with. A community that I love and actually trust, one of which that I want to represent and make sure we’re bringing good paying jobs to the Mississippi Third Congressional District. That we’re saving the opportunity to save social security in our state and make sure that we’re actually producing tax breaks from small businesses, which is the backbone of our community. I think that was what the message was about here today, and people love it, ” said Young.

WJTV 12 News also got to hear for Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, who spoke on the ongoing University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Blue Cross Blue Shield contract dispute.

“Somebody’s got to give. Somebody’s got to say, ‘Okay, we’re willing to negotiate.’ But we got two stubborn goliaths that just do not want to sit down and talk. And you know who gets hurt? Everybody in the state of Mississippi,” said Chaney.

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) was the last speaker of the day. He gave WJTV 12 News a peek into what the legislature will work towards this upcoming session, which includes a modified school calendar and postpartum care for mothers.

“How can we celebrate the rights of the unborn and then say when they get here, ‘Good luck.’ We’re better than that,” said Hosemann.

The details of the postpartum legislation are vague, but an extensions for working mothers is what will be worked towards.

The political speeches will continue on Thursday, July 28. Some of the speakers include State Auditor Shad White, Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Governor Tate Reeves.