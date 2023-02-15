JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opponents of a bill that would ban transgender treatment for anyone under the age of 18 joined at the Mississippi State Capitol.

The REAP Act would not only ban reassignment surgery for anyone under the age of 18. The proposal would also ban the use of non-surgical treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty blocking drugs.

One organizer said there are more pressing issues surrounding healthcare in Mississippi that the legislature needs to tackle.

“We have hospitals in Mississippi that are that are that are closing because they are not being able. They’re not they’re not funded. And our legislature, our governor, won’t support Medicaid expansion,” said Rob Hill, Mississippi State Director of the Human Rights Campaign.

This bill passed the House on January 19 and has been sitting in the Senate since January 20.