JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A rally in support of bringing prayer to schools took place in Jackson on Saturday, January 7.

The Youth Rally, which is hosted by a prayer time period of quiet, took place at Thalia Mara Hall in support of a Senate Bill pushing for prayer in public schools.

The bill would allow schools to set aside time each day for voluntary prayer. Senator Hillman Frazier (D-Miss.) and State Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) support the legislation.