JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has an overwhelming campaign finance advantage over people who have been rumored as potential challengers to his 2023 re-election bid, just as he did at the same time four years ago.
In the annual 2017 campaign finance report released in January 2018, Reeves had $5.4 million in cash on hand. In the 2021 annual report filed earlier this week with Secretary of State’s Michael Watson’s office, Reeves has $4.8 million in cash on hand.
This time four years ago, then-Attorney General Jim Hood, the Democrat who ran unsuccessfully against Reeves in the November 2019 November general election, had $656,393 in cash on hand, according to the Secretary of State’s web site.
This year Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley of Nettleton has been mentioned as a possible Democratic candidate against the Republican incumbent. Presley has $520,000 in cash on hand.
As far as potential Republicans who might challenge Reeves in a party primary, House Speaker Philip Gunn has $1.03 million in cash on hand.
In 2019, former state Supreme Court Chief Justice William Waller Jr. challenged Reeves in the Republican primary and forced a runoff. Four years ago in 2018, Waller was not raising funds for a potential gubernatorial bid.
Gov. Tate Reeves
Contributions: $2.4 million
Cash on hand: $2.9 million
Reeves’ legacy account: This account is grandfathered under state’s former, more lax campaign finance laws and candidates who keep a separate accounting of their old accounts can “cash in” and keep the money when they leave office. Reeves has “loaned” his new account money from his old account.
Raised $8,000 (in interest)
Cash on hand: $1.9 million
House Speaker Philip Gunn
Contributions: $655,000
Cash on hand: $1.03 million
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann
Contributions: $1.23 million
Cash on hand: $2.6 million
Attorney General Lynn Fitch
Contributions: $639,000
Cash on hand: $556,000
Auditor Shad White
Contributions: $395,000
Cash on hand: $603,000
Secretary of State Michael Watson
Contributions: $394,000
Cash on hand: $351,000
Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney
Contributions: $13 (interest)
Cash on hand: $105,000
Treasurer David McRae
Contributions: $62,000
Cash on hand: $60,000
PSC Commissioner Brandon Presley
Contributions: $474,000
Cash on hand: $520,000
PSC Commissioner Brent Bailey
Contributions: $15,650
Cash on hand: $15,900
PSC Commissioner Dane Maxwell
Contributions: $11,500
Cash on hand: $228