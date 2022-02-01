JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has an overwhelming campaign finance advantage over people who have been rumored as potential challengers to his 2023 re-election bid, just as he did at the same time four years ago.

In the annual 2017 campaign finance report released in January 2018, Reeves had $5.4 million in cash on hand. In the 2021 annual report filed earlier this week with Secretary of State’s Michael Watson’s office, Reeves has $4.8 million in cash on hand.

This time four years ago, then-Attorney General Jim Hood, the Democrat who ran unsuccessfully against Reeves in the November 2019 November general election, had $656,393 in cash on hand, according to the Secretary of State’s web site.

This year Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley of Nettleton has been mentioned as a possible Democratic candidate against the Republican incumbent. Presley has $520,000 in cash on hand.

As far as potential Republicans who might challenge Reeves in a party primary, House Speaker Philip Gunn has $1.03 million in cash on hand.

In 2019, former state Supreme Court Chief Justice William Waller Jr. challenged Reeves in the Republican primary and forced a runoff. Four years ago in 2018, Waller was not raising funds for a potential gubernatorial bid.

Gov. Tate Reeves

Contributions: $2.4 million

Cash on hand: $2.9 million

Reeves’ legacy account: This account is grandfathered under state’s former, more lax campaign finance laws and candidates who keep a separate accounting of their old accounts can “cash in” and keep the money when they leave office. Reeves has “loaned” his new account money from his old account.

Raised $8,000 (in interest)

Cash on hand: $1.9 million

House Speaker Philip Gunn

Contributions: $655,000

Cash on hand: $1.03 million

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann

Contributions: $1.23 million

Cash on hand: $2.6 million

Attorney General Lynn Fitch

Contributions: $639,000

Cash on hand: $556,000

Auditor Shad White

Contributions: $395,000

Cash on hand: $603,000

Secretary of State Michael Watson

Contributions: $394,000

Cash on hand: $351,000

Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney

Contributions: $13 (interest)

Cash on hand: $105,000

Treasurer David McRae

Contributions: $62,000

Cash on hand: $60,000

PSC Commissioner Brandon Presley

Contributions: $474,000

Cash on hand: $520,000

PSC Commissioner Brent Bailey

Contributions: $15,650

Cash on hand: $15,900

PSC Commissioner Dane Maxwell

Contributions: $11,500

Cash on hand: $228